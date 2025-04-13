MHA Removes Age Limit for Gujarat Riot Victims’ Kin in Govt Jobs

The Union Home Ministry has revoked the age relaxation policy in central government job recruitment that was granted to the families of those who died in the 2002 Gujarat riots. This policy, introduced in 2007 under the Congress-led UPA government, allowed the victims’ kin preferential treatment in securing jobs within para-military forces, police, and various state and central government departments. The Ministry officially communicated the withdrawal in an order dated March 28, addressed to the Gujarat chief secretary, stating that the benefits would no longer apply with immediate effect.

Originally part of a broader rehabilitation effort, the policy was designed to support victims’ families with not just financial aid, but also employment opportunities through age relaxation in recruitment. In 2014, the scope of this policy was expanded to include positions in agencies like the Intelligence Bureau and the CISF, with up to five years of age relaxation for eligible dependents. These included not only biological children but also adopted children and dependent family members such as spouses or siblings, especially in cases where the victim was unmarried.

In 2015, the Supreme Court declined to direct governments to provide jobs on compassionate grounds for the riot victims’ families, citing the compensation already provided. However, the matter remains under judicial consideration. The latest move by the Home Ministry marks the end of a long-standing policy intended to offer employment-based relief to those affected by the 2002 communal violence.