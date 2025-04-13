Murshidabad Clashes: BSF Deployed After Court Order Over Waqf Act Violence

Violence continues in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district following protests against the newly amended Waqf Act, prompting the deployment of five Border Security Force (BSF) companies to support local police operations. Inspector General of South Bengal Frontier, Karni Singh Shekhawat, confirmed the move on Saturday, stating that BSF is working in coordination with the state police and is ready to provide more personnel if needed to restore peace in the region.

The deployment follows a directive from the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the immediate use of central forces in Murshidabad amid the escalating unrest. The order came after violent clashes led to at least three deaths. West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose welcomed the court’s intervention, expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation. Advocate Anish Mukherjee, representing Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, supported the PIL requesting central forces and an NIA probe into the violence.

The Calcutta High Court has also instructed both the state and central governments to submit detailed reports on the situation, with the next hearing scheduled for April 17. The unrest began after the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, was enacted on April 8, sparking backlash during protests. The legislation passed the Upper House after a 12-hour debate, with 128 members supporting it and 95 opposing.