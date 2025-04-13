No Meeting Since 2019 on Medical Service Cadre Formation: RTI

Despite early enthusiasm, the proposal to form an Indian Medical Service (IMS) on the lines of the IAS and IPS remains stalled. Although a committee was established in 2015 to review the creation of a central health cadre, no meetings have occurred since 2019, an RTI reply has revealed. The Indian Medical Association has repeatedly raised the issue, but the Centre maintains the proposal is still under review, seeking feedback from states and union territories. So far, only 12 states/UTs have responded, and their views are still being considered.

Dr Aman Kaushik, an RTI activist and NEET-PG aspirant, highlighted that while multiple committees since 1960 have recommended the formation of the cadre, no progress has been made. He noted that a similar health cadre existed before independence but was abolished in 1947. He argued that having medical professionals in administrative roles could improve rural healthcare, as better facilities and salaries might encourage doctors to serve in remote areas, addressing the current shortages in the healthcare system.

The idea of an IMS has also been supported in Parliament and by official panels. In 2018 and 2019, then Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey confirmed the matter was under review and that several states had responded to the proposal. Some supported it while others were either non-committal or opposed it. The 15th Finance Commission and a 2021 parliamentary committee also endorsed the creation of the cadre, emphasizing its importance in bridging disparities in healthcare access across states.