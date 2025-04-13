Private equity investment inflows into Indian real estate sector surge to 748 million

New Delhi : Private equity investment inflows into the Indian real estate sector surged to $748 million during January-March 2025. This is a growth of 35 per cent increase year-on-year. Data released by Savills India, a global real estate consulting firm showed this.

The quarterly findings highlighted that residential assets led the market, accounting for approximately 51 per cent of the total investment volume. The majority of this capital was directed toward Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR, underlining the continued momentum and demand in key Tier I cities.

The commercial office segment emerged as the second-highest contributor, securing a 32 per cent share of total investments. This segment saw inflows exclusively from foreign investors, with funds primarily directed toward development assets in Bengaluru and land in Mumbai.