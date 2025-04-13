Tata Curvv Dark Edition launched in India

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched Tata Curvv Dark Edition. Tata Curvv Dark Edition is available in two trims – Accomplished S and Accomplished +A. They are being offered in both turbo-petrol and diesel options. The 1.2L Hyperion GDi petrol variant starts at Rs16.49 lakh for the manual and goes up to Rs19.49 lakh for the top-spec automatic. Meanwhile, the 1.5L Kryojet diesel variant is priced between Rs16.69 lakh and Rs19.52 lakh, depending on the transmission and trim level.

Accomplished S #Dark

1.2L Hyperion GDi MT: Rs 16.49 lakh DCA: Rs 17.99 lakh

1.5L Kryojet Diesel MT: Rs 16.69 lakh DCA: Rs 18.19 lakh

Accomplished +A #Dark

1.2L Hyperion GDi MT: Rs 17.99 lakh DCA: Rs 19.49 lakh

1.5L Kryojet Diesel MT: Rs 18.02 lakh DCA: Rs 19.52 lakh

The Dark Edition will sell with the 1.2L Hyperion petrol engine and the 1.5L turbo-charged diesel engine. The GDi petrol motor belts out a peak power output of 125 Hp and 225 Nm, while the oil burner produces a rated output of 118 Hp and 260 Nm.

The car now gets an all-black paint job with chrome elements now replaced by piano-black inserts. Also, it features #dark motifs on the fenders. On the inside, the cabin is upholstered in an all-black theme, while the car is also decked out with features like dual-zone climate control and rear sunshades.