AMR Infections Killed Over 3 Million Children

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a growing global health threat, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risks of prolonged illness, disability, and death. A recent study reveals that over three million children died worldwide in 2022 due to drug-resistant infections. Southeast Asia and Africa were identified as regions with the highest AMR-related child deaths, with 752,000 children in Southeast Asia and 659,000 in Africa affected. Experts suggest that the Covid-19 pandemic may have exacerbated the situation.

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial treatments, rendering antibiotics and other medicines ineffective. The World Health Organization (WHO) has long warned of AMR as one of the largest public health threats. The study, which analyzed data from WHO and the World Bank, emphasizes the need for urgent regional and global strategies to combat AMR, particularly in children, as the current rise in antibiotic use accelerates the emergence of “superbugs.”

The study, conducted by experts from Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and the Clinton Health Access Initiative, highlighted significant increases in the use of antibiotics in Southeast Asia and Africa between 2019 and 2021. The use of “watch antibiotics,” which carry a high risk of resistance, rose by 160% in Southeast Asia and 126% in Africa. Additionally, the use of “reserve antibiotics” — last-resort medicines for severe infections — increased by 45% in Southeast Asia and 125% in Africa, further contributing to the crisis.