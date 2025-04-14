Archery World Cup: India wins silver in men’s recurve team event

Auburndale: India bagged a silver medal in the men’s recurve team event at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 . The Indian trio of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Atanu Das went down 1-5 to China in the final in Auburndale, USA.

The world number two Indian men’s team, seeded fifth in the tournament, had won the semi-final against eighth-seeded Spain earlier this week d men’s team. A few days after compound archery was included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the Indian team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav claimed the gold medal in the Compound Mixed Team event in the 2025 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Florida, USA, on Saturday.

Also Read: Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize ?1,800 crore drugs in sea raid

This was India’s third medal of the season-opening event. Earlier, India had secured a gold in the compound mixed team event and a bronze in compound. This was the first compound mixed team medal match of the 2025 Archery World Cup.