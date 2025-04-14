Know what doctors say about Snowmanning

A new dating trend is causing worry for doctors. It is called ‘ snowmanning’. When one begins a relationship during the holiday season and then terminates it when the celebrations have ended then it is called ‘snowmanning’. The term originates from the concept of building a snowman, which involves much effort and time but can easily melt away in the first sign of warmth.

While ending a relationship may not seem like a big deal, it becomes problematic when it involves physical intimacy. Many people who engage in snowmanning often do so with multiple partners, which greatly increases the risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

According to a recent survey, 20% of British people have fallen victim to this tendency, which typically results in abrupt communication cuts or ghosting. Doctors warn that the health hazards, such as contracting a sexually transmitted infection (STI), might have far more serious repercussions than the emotional toll of being ignored.

Why so many British people fall into the snowmanning trap was also highlighted by the poll. During holiday get-togethers, impulsive decisions are frequently caused by factors such as alcohol (15%), loneliness (11%), and the need for connection. Data shows that 401,800 STI infections were diagnosed in England last year, a one-third rise from 2020. This coincides with the fall in condom use.