Security tightened in Manipur’s Bishnupur, Churachandpur districts

Security has been heightened in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts as tensions rise over the annual Meitei pilgrimage to Thangjing Hill, a site considered sacred by the community. Many Meiteis gathered in Moirang to begin the pilgrimage, which passes through sensitive areas like Kwakta and Phougakchai Ikhai. Authorities increased deployment in these locations to prevent any clashes or incidents during the religious journey.

On Sunday, Meitei pilgrims offered prayers at the Thangjing temple and stayed overnight in Moirang, preparing for the full pilgrimage. However, members of the Kuki-Zo community staged protests at Thangjing Hill in Churachandpur, strongly opposing the Meiteis’ presence. Demonstrators arrived from across the region and held sit-ins, warning that any attempt to cross the buffer zone—a region separating Meitei and Kuki-dominated areas—would be viewed as a provocation. Kuki-Zo groups had earlier issued warnings against the pilgrimage, threatening strong opposition.

In response, the Meitei Heritage Society defended the community’s right to religious freedom, stating that any obstruction to the pilgrimage violates constitutional guarantees, including the right to free movement and religious practice. They urged that the rule of law be upheld and citizens’ rights protected. The standoff reflects deep-rooted ethnic tensions and highlights the fragile peace in the region, where such cultural and religious activities have become flashpoints for larger communal disputes.