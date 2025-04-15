India’s retail inflation falls to six-year low

New Delhi: India’s retail inflation dipped marginally to a nearly six-year low of 3.34 per cent in March. The decline in prices of vegetables and protein-rich items is the main reason for this decrease.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation was 3.61 per cent in February and 4.85 per cent in March last year. The inflation rate in March 2025 is the lowest since August 2019, when it was 3.28 per cent. Food inflation in March was 2.69 per cent compared to 3.75 per cent in February and 8.52 per cent in March 2024.

Meanwhile, India’s wholesale inflation eased to a four-month low in March. Data released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed this.

Wholesale inflation rose 2.05% year-on-year in March, down from 2.38% in February, and lower than the 2.5% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI) is a measure of the average change in the price of goods at a wholesale level or in the wholesale market. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a price index that calculates price changes of goods and services that a consumer has to pay in the retail market. The monetary police of Reserve Bank of India are made after reviewing the CPI.