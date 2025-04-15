Know consequences of not having sex for long time

The benefits of regular sex are now well-known, but if you abstain for too long from sex it can cause some side effects. The lack of sexual life causes many reactions, while in extreme cases it can lead to very serious conditions – redness, irritation, anger and the like. Such people may begin to hurt people close to them, as they have failed to read body signals.

Below are some reasons to avoid not having sex for a long time.

The muscles of the vagina are stretched and to maintain them in the best possible way, sexual relations are needed periodically.

Women who do not have sex tend to have more acne.

If you don’t have enough sex, the collagen hormone is secreted less, which is responsible for skin maintenance. If this hormone is not secreted, premature aging of the skin is likely.

During the absence of sex, there is a high possibility that you will have low resistance to pain.

Men risk erectile dysfunction and the lack of sex increases the risk of prostate cancer.

If you have sex very often you will have a better immune system than those who decide to have sex on special nights of passion.

Most women who do not practice sex suffer from insomnia and are therefore sleepy during the day. In fact, this is influenced by the hormone oxytocin, which in women acts as a sedative, which is released during orgasm.

The more sex you have, the more you’ll want to have it. Lack of sex lowers libido. This provokes problems by becoming indifferent.

Forgetfulness. Sex affects the circulation of the blood and, by itself, the good functioning of the brain.

If you are stressed, having sex is a good way to get out.

If you don’t have sex very often, you should go to the gym. Sexual activity increases cardiovascular problems.

Women who do not have enough sex, lose self-confidence and are constantly dissatisfied with themselves and their appearance, but also often have a hostile attitude towards others.