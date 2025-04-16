Chhattisgarh: Two Naxals Killed in Encounter Near Kondagaon-Narayanpur Border

Two hardcore Naxals were killed in an encounter near the Kondagaon-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh, according to Bastar Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P. Security forces recovered an AK-47 rifle and the bodies of the deceased from the site. Following the encounter, search operations are continuing in the area to ensure no more threats remain.

This incident comes shortly after a significant surrender of 26 Maoists in Dantewada, including three with cash bounties. The surrender occurred at the District Reserve Guard headquarters under the ‘Lon Varratu’ (Come Home) campaign, which encourages Maoists to return to civilian life. The initiative, backed by the district police, CRPF, and state rehabilitation policy, provides Rs 50,000 as immediate aid and benefits like land and skill training to help reintegrate former extremists.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that Naxalism in the state is “breathing its last,” citing the surrender of over 1,300 Naxalites and efforts to rehabilitate them. He said around 15,000 homes have been arranged under the PM Awas Yojana for surrendered Maoists, and many are receiving skill development support. He credited his government’s proactive approach, including sending officials to study models in other states, for the recent decline in Naxalite activity.