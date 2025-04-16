Indian Railways cancels, diverts several trains till April 24: Full list

Cuttack: Indian Railways recently announced the temporary suspension and redirection of several train services in Odisha. The decision was announced due to vital infrastructure improvements on the Budhapank-Salegaon 3rd and 4th Line Project. Key operations involving track alignment and non-interlocking procedures are currently underway at Meramandali Railway Station, situated within the Dhenkanal-Angul section. These enhancements are pivotal for the introduction of new routes between Hindol Road and Meramandali, covering a distance of 27.28 kilometres.

The changes to train services will be in place from 13 to 24 April 2025.

The following trains will be cancelled on specific dates:

02832/02831 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special

Cancelled from Bhubaneswar: 13th April to 23rd April

Cancelled from Dhanbad: 14th April to 24th April

18422/18421 Sonepur-Puri-Shneur Express

Cancelled from Sonepur: 18th April

Cancelled from Puri: 17th April

20813/20814 Puri-Jodhpur-Puri Express

Cancelled from Puri: 16th April

Cancelled from Jodhpur: 19th April

Also Read: Hajj 2025: Saudi Arabia announces new hotel, accommodation rule

18125/18126 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Express

Cancelled from Rourkela: 13th April to 23rd April

Cancelled from Puri: 14th April to 24th April

12145/12146 LTT-Puri-LTT Express

Cancelled from LTT: 13th April

Cancelled from Puri: 15th April

12993/12994 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Express

Cancelled from Gandhidham: 18th April

Cancelled from Puri: 21st April

22805/22806 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar SF Express

Cancelled from Bhubaneswar: 12th & 19th April

Cancelled from Anand Vihar: 14th & 21st April

20917/20918 Indore-Puri-Indore Express

Cancelled from Indore: 15th & 22nd April

Cancelled from Puri: 17th & 24th April

18117/18118 Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express

Cancelled from Rourkela: 14th April to 22nd April

Cancelled from Gunupur: 15th April to 23rd April

20832/20831 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Express

Cancelled from Sambalpur: 15th, 17th, 20th & 22nd April

Cancelled from Shalimar: 16th, 18th, 21st & 23rd April

20804/20803 Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Weekly Express

Cancelled from Sambalpur: 18th April

Cancelled from Shalimar: 19th April

The following trains will be diverted via alternative routes:

12880 Bhubaneswar-LTT Express from Bhubaneswar on 17th & 21st April 2025; 22866 Puri-LTT Express from Puri on 22nd April, 2025, 20472 Puri- Lalgarh (Bikaner) Express from Puri on 16th April, 12879 LTT-Bhubaneswar Express from LTT on 17th April, 20471 Lalgarh-Puri Express (Bikaner) from Lalgarh on 22nd April 2025 will run on diverted route via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram, Titlagarh-Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road path.

20807/20808 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar-Visakhapatnam Hirakud Express from Amritsar on 16th, 19th & 20th April, 2025 and from Visakhapatnam on 18th, 19th & 22nd April 2025 will run on diverted route via Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Titlagarh-Vizianagaram path.

20823 Puri-Ajmer Express from Puri on 17th & 21st April 2025 will run on diverted route via Khurda Road-Vizianagharam-Titlagarh-Lakholi path.

20824 Ajmer-Puri Express from Ajmer on 15th & 17th April; 22828 Surat-Puri Express from Surat on 15th April; 20861/20862 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Express from Puri on 16th April and from Ahmedabad on 18th April, 2025; 22827 Puri-Surat Expess from Puri on 20th April 2025 will run on diverted route via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram-Titlagarh path.