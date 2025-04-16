Mild 2.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kishtwar, J-K

A mild earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district early Wednesday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at around 5:14 am IST, with its epicenter located at Latitude 33.18 N and Longitude 75.89 E, and at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers.

In addition to the Kishtwar tremor, two other earthquakes were recorded in the region on the same morning—one of magnitude 5.9 in Afghanistan and another of magnitude 2.9 in Bangladesh. These seismic events highlight the active tectonic nature of the region, which experiences frequent geological disturbances.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has emphasized Afghanistan’s vulnerability to natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, and landslides. With many communities already facing long-standing challenges due to conflict and underdevelopment, such natural calamities further strain their ability to recover. The Hindu Kush region, in particular, remains a high-risk zone due to its location along fault lines between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.