Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for third day

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices extended the winning streak to the third straight day . The BSE Sensex ended with a gain of 309 points or 0.4 per cent at 77,044. The NSE Nifty 50 ended close to the day’s high at 23,433 – up 104.60 points or 4.5 per cent. The Nifty has jumped by 1,038 points in the last three days. The Sensex has now rallied 3,197 points in the last three straight trading sessions.

tocks advanced on BSE, were 2,615 against 1,312 stocks that declined, and 138 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,065. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 78, and those that hit a 52-week low was 30. A total of 346 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 134 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, SBI and ITC. Top losers were Maruti, Infosys, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharma.

The broader indices outperformed the benchmark today. The BSE MidCap jumped 0.6 per cent, while the SmallCap spurted by 0.9 per cent.