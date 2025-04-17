Indian stock markets to remain closed for next three days

Mumbai: The Indian stock markets will remain closed for the next three days. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be shut on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday. This holidays will be followed by the weekend. Regular trading will resume on Monday, April 21, 2025.

There will be no trading or settlement in equities, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on NSE and BSE on Friday. Both sessions, morning and evening, of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed on April 18, 2025. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will also remain fully closed.

Also Read: Lenovo launches new high-performance desktop in India

The Indian stock market operates from Monday to Friday, between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. That apart, there is a pre-opening session from 9 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on weekends i.e. Saturdays and Sundays.

There are 14 stock market holidays in 2025, and with Good Friday around the corner, nine more non-trading days remain for the year. The next market holiday after Good Friday will fall on May 1, 2025, on account of Maharashtra Day.

Here’s a quick look at the upcoming market holidays:

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

August 15 – Independence Day

August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 21 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Evening Muhurat trading likely)

October 22 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 5 – Gurpurab (Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji)

December 25 – Christmas