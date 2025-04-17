IndiGo passenger criticizes airline over Rs 50,000 loss from flight delay

Mohammad Alzafar Zia, a Sweden-based tech professional, recently shared his unpleasant travel experience with IndiGo Airlines in a LinkedIn post. He recounted how a delay in his domestic flight from Ranchi to Delhi led him to miss an international connection to Copenhagen. The IndiGo flight, originally scheduled to land in Delhi by 11:20 am, was delayed by 1 hour and 50 minutes, causing him to miss his 2:10 pm Air India flight. Despite a three-hour layover, the delay left Zia stranded and cost him around Rs 50,000 in rebooking fees, hotel stay, and lost wages.

Zia claimed he sought help from both airlines but received no proper response. When he approached IndiGo staff at the Delhi airport, he was allegedly met with indifference, and the site manager gave him a generic reply without acknowledging responsibility. Disappointed by the lack of accountability, Zia expressed in his post that he had lost trust in the airline and was considering legal action if no compensation was provided. He emphasized that his post was not just about his loss, but to highlight the need for greater accountability in such cases.

IndiGo responded to Zia’s viral post by apologizing for the inconvenience and explaining that the delay was caused by air traffic congestion, which was beyond their control. While the airline appreciated Zia’s feedback and reaffirmed their commitment to providing better service, the incident has sparked broader discussions online about airline accountability and passenger rights when flight disruptions occur.