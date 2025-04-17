Lifestyle Factors That May Trigger Breast Cancer Relapse

While breast cancer is generally treatable and curable, about one-third of survivors experience a relapse, which remains a significant concern. Although the exact reasons for recurrence are unclear, factors such as tumour biology and genetics play a central role. However, certain lifestyle choices can help lower the risk of recurrence and support overall recovery after treatment.

One of the key lifestyle areas is diet. Consuming a healthy, balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats like omega-3s can reduce inflammation and support immune function, lowering the chance of cancer returning. In contrast, diets high in fats, sugars, and processed foods can increase inflammation and encourage cancer cell growth. Regular physical activity also helps significantly—exercise aids in weight control, reduces inflammation, and balances hormone levels. Experts recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of intense exercise per week, along with strength training.

Other important factors include maintaining a healthy weight, as excess body fat can increase estrogen levels and raise relapse risk. Avoiding alcohol is also advised since it can interfere with hormone regulation, especially in hormone-sensitive breast cancers. Quitting smoking is critical as it is a known carcinogen. While the link between stress and cancer relapse is still under study, chronic stress can weaken immunity. Practices like meditation and mindfulness can help improve mental well-being. Overall, survivors should adopt these lifestyle changes and collaborate with their doctors to develop a personalized, long-term health plan.