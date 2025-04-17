DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Neeraj Chopra wins gold Potch Invitational Track event

Apr 17, 2025, 04:13 pm IST

Potchefstroom: India’s Neeraj Chopra  won gold medal at the Potch Invitational Track event held in Potchefstroom, South Africa. The Olympic gold and silver medalist, threw his spear at a distance of 84.52m to top the six-man field. This was also Neeraj’s first medal in 2025.

It is to be noted that the gold medal in Potchefstroom was also Neeraj’s first with legendary coach Jan Zelezny. The Indian finished ahead of South African Douw Smit, who recorded a 82.44m throw. Neeraj’s personal best is 89.94m.

Notably, Neeraj and Smit’s throws are the only ones to cross the 80m mark. The third place went to South African Duncan Robertson with a 71.22m.

Next up, Neeraj will compete at the Doha Diamond League on May 16.

 

