3-Week Course on Future Warfare for Armed Forces Begins April 21

To prepare Indian defence personnel for the evolving landscape of modern warfare, a three-week “Future Warfare” course will begin on April 21 in Delhi. This course, aimed at officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, follows a successful first edition held in September 2024, which lasted only three days. Conceptualised under the Integrated Defence Staff, this second edition continues with a rank-agnostic format, bringing together a wide range of participants including officers, DRDO personnel, and representatives from defence startups, MSMEs, DPSUs, and private industry.

The expanded course will include a comprehensive curriculum focused on understanding how technological advancements are reshaping military operations. It will cover specialised areas of warfare, examine evolving doctrines and strategies, and include practical demonstrations of emerging technologies. Participants will also visit key institutions vital to national defence, aiming to bridge operational needs with the capabilities of India’s indigenous defence sector.

Throughout the course, participants—including serving officers, defence veterans, academic experts, and foreign policy specialists—will engage in deep discussions on India’s current and future security challenges. The initiative is part of a broader effort to make the armed forces more future-ready, promote inter-service cooperation, and cultivate strategic leaders capable of tackling complex global threats.