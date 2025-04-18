4 Indians Rescued from Myanmar Scam Hub; Embassy Issues Alert

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar has announced the successful repatriation of four more Indian nationals who were trapped in scam operations based in Myawaddy, a region in Myanmar notorious for cyber fraud. These individuals were freed from scam compounds and repatriated through Yangon after receiving exit permits from local authorities. The Embassy strongly warned Indian citizens to avoid unverified job offers and to refrain from crossing borders between Myanmar and Thailand without proper immigration procedures, as this could result in future entry restrictions.

This latest repatriation adds to the growing number of Indians rescued from these scam hubs, bringing the total to 36. Of these, 32 individuals were repatriated on April 10, and the remaining four were released from cyber-scam networks on April 12. The Indian Embassy had earlier stated that those four individuals were first transported from Hpa-An to Yangon and were later handed over to the Indian mission before their repatriation.

Authorities have raised alarms over the growing presence of scam operations in the Myawaddy region, which is considered a global hub for such fraudulent activity. The Indian embassies in both Myanmar and Thailand continue to caution against accepting suspicious job offers and emphasize the legal consequences of unauthorized border movements. Efforts to rescue affected Indians remain ongoing, with diplomatic missions closely coordinating with local law enforcement and immigration officials to ensure the safety and lawful return of Indian nationals.