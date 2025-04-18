Hardeep Puri calls National Herald case clear fraud, slams Rahul and Sonia Gandhi

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has strongly criticized the Congress party, stating that the National Herald case involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi is a straightforward instance of fraud, corruption, and money laundering. At a press conference, Puri claimed that Congress is using legal tactics to delay the case and accused the party of misleading its workers by framing the case as political vendetta. He urged Congress workers to reconsider their support for their leadership.

Responding to Puri’s remarks, Congress leader Harish Rawat denounced the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, calling it a deliberate attempt to damage democracy and tarnish opposition leaders. He said the charges are based on falsehoods and argued that if any concerns had existed, a civil suit should have been pursued instead of involving a central investigative agency like the ED.

The ED has filed a prosecution complaint against several Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, and Suman Dubey, in connection with the National Herald case. The complaint was filed under multiple sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The case is scheduled for arguments on cognisance in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on April 25.