Powerful earthquake strikes Chile

Santiago: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck northern Chile. According to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake was at a depth of 178 km. The earthquake’s epicenter is believed to be situated Andes region.

Andes is a tectonically active region. Seismic activity is frequent in this region due to the subduction of the Nazca Plate beneath the South American Plate.

Also Read: UAE authority announces free bus service for Easter

Chile is renowned as one of the most earthquake-prone countries globally. Chile is situated on the Pacific Ocean’s ‘Ring of Fire.’ This seismically turbulent region is infamous for its frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, making it one of the most active seismic zones on Earth. Chile’s location along this volatile boundary subjects it to the relentless movements of tectonic plates, leading to frequent and sometimes devastating seismic activity.