TVS launches 2025 Apache RR 310 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 edition of its flagship motorcycle – the TVS Apache RR310. The 2025 Apache RR310 draws inspiration from the company’s victorious stint in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). A new Sepang Blue Race Replica colour scheme has been introduced, inspired by the TVS Asia OMC race machine. The all-new TVS Apache RR310 is now open for bookings.

The motorcycle houses a reverse-inclined DOHC engine producing 38 hp at 9,800 rpm and 29 Nm of torque at 7,900 rpm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets segment first sequential TSL and Cornering Drag Torque control. Other new features include launch control, a new gen-2 race computer and new 8-spoke alloy wheels.

Variant Price (Ex-Showroom India)

Red (without quick-shifter) Rs. 2,77,999

Red (with quick-shifter) Rs. 2,94,999

Bomber Grey Rs. 2,99,999

BTO (Built To Order)

Dynamic Kit

Dynamic Pro Kit

Race Replica Colour

Rs. 18,000

Rs. 16,000

Rs. 10,000

Now offered in two standard variants and three Built-To-Order (BTO) custom kits, the new RR310 is designed with track-ready intent. It features a sharp, fully-faired aerodynamic design, optimized riding posture, and four riding modes – Track, Sport, Urban, and Rain.