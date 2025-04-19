Delhi’s Mustafabad Building Collapse: 4 Dead, Several Trapped

A tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Mustafabad area has claimed the lives of at least four people, with several others feared trapped under the rubble. The incident occurred early on Saturday morning, at around 3 am, when a four-storey building collapsed. Fourteen individuals were rescued from the debris, but unfortunately, four of them later died from their injuries. The ongoing rescue operation continues, with authorities estimating that eight to ten people remain trapped.

The collapse followed heavy rainfall and thunderstorms that affected Delhi on Friday night, leading to adverse weather conditions in the city. In a separate incident last week, a wall from an under-construction six-storey building collapsed during a dust storm near the Madhu Vihar police station. This incident resulted in one fatality and two injuries.

Police have been actively working to manage the situation, with rescue operations still underway at the Mustafabad site. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Lamba confirmed the details of the collapse and ongoing efforts to locate any survivors trapped under the debris.