Indian Railways cancels, diverts over 100 trains: Full list

Mumbai: Indian Railways has cancelled or diverted over 100 train services along the Gorakhpur route. Passengers travelling between Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Bihar will be affected by this decision. Train services are expected to be affected until May 5 due to pre-non-interlock work along the Gorakhpur route.

According to the Railways, preliminary interlocking (Pre-NI) work will take place from April 12 to April 26 and the actual interlocking from April 27 to May 3. Trains bound for Mumbai, Kolkata, Bihar, Prayagraj, and Punjab will be affected.

Saharsa-Anand Vihar, Razaul-Anand Vihar, Chhapra-Nautanwa-Chhapra Express, Gomti Nagar-Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur-Gonda passenger train, Gonda-Sitapur City passenger train, Lucknow Junction-Patliputra-Lucknow Junction Express and several other trains will be affected.

Other services that will face disruptions include:

Muzaffarpur-Dehradun Express (15001)

Dehradun-Gorakhpur Express (15006)

Pune-Gorakhpur Express (11037)

Gorakhpur-Pune Express (11038)

Gorakhpur-Varanasi City Express

Gorakhpur-Bahraich Special (05131)

Gorakhpur-Delhi Special (05057)

Delhi-Gorakhpur Special (05058).

Gorakhpur-Bandra Terminus Special (05057)

Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Special (05058)

Chhapra-Amritsar Special Express (05049)

Amritsar-Chhapra Special (05050)

Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur Cantt Passenger

Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur Cantt Passenger

Gorakhpur Cantt-Narkatiaganj Passenger

Narkatiaganj-Gorakhpur Cantt Passenger

Gorakhpur Cantt-Narkatiaganj Passenger

Narkatiaganj-Barhni Passenger (55039)

Gorakhpur-Bardhni Passenger (55073)

Gorakhpur-Thawe DEMU (75106)

Gonda-Nakha Jungle DEMU (75108)

Gonda-Bahraich DEMU (75109)

Nakha Jungle-Nautanwa DEMU (75115)

Nautanwa-Nakha Jungle DEMU (75116)

Gorakhpur-Barhni DEMU (75117)

Barhni-Gorakhpur DEMU (75118)

Gorakhpur-Barhni Passenger (55075)