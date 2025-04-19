MHA urges states to reserve police jobs for Agniveers exiting in 2026

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states to reserve positions in their police forces for the first batch of Agniveers, who are set to complete their four-year military tenure in 2026 under the Agnipath scheme. Letters from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan have been sent to Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries, emphasizing the importance of supporting the reintegration of Agniveers into civilian roles. The MHA highlighted that around 75 percent of Agniveers will not be absorbed into the armed forces and will require employment opportunities after their service.

Officials stressed that Agniveers, having undergone military training, are particularly well-suited for roles in law enforcement. The MHA previously announced that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would offer a 10 percent quota to Agniveers, and it is encouraging states to offer a 15–20 percent quota in their police recruitment. If adopted widely, this could ensure up to 50 percent of Agniveers are absorbed into police services, addressing concerns over their post-service careers and strengthening the domestic security apparatus with disciplined personnel.

The central government’s move to involve states in this effort is seen as an attempt to solidify the Agnipath scheme by creating a structured transition for Agniveers into civilian employment. Launched in 2022, the scheme has faced criticism, particularly regarding the uncertainty faced by Agniveers after their short-term military stint. The MHA’s push for uniform adoption of job reservation policies is aimed at ensuring consistent support across the country before the first batch exits in 2026.