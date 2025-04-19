Pharmaceutical exports from India cross $30 billion FY25

New Delhi: India’s pharmaceutical exports surpassed $30 billion in the last financial year of 2024-25. This is an increase of over 9 per cent compared to nearly $27.5 billion in financial year 2023-24.

In March 2025, pharma exports registered a year-on-year surge of over 30 per cent, rising to $3,681 million from $2,806 million dollar in the same month of the previous fiscal. The next best performance during the fiscal came in January when the exports rose 21.47 percent to $2590.88 million ($2132.92 million in January 2024).

The United States remains as a key market of Indian pharmaceutical products. The US accounts for more than one-third of the country’s total pharma exports. The exports to the United States, in value terms, recorded a growth of over 14 percent in Financial Year 2024-25. Other countries on top of India’s pharma exports were the UK, Brazil, France and South Africa last fiscal.