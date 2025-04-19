STF Busts Rs 71 Crore Drug Racket in Assam’s Kamrup

The Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police carried out two major anti-drug operations in Kamrup district on Friday evening, leading to the seizure of narcotics worth approximately Rs 71 crore. In the first operation, officials intercepted a vehicle based on intelligence inputs about narcotics being transported from a neighbouring state. During the search in the Amingaon area, 40 packets of heroin, weighing 520 grams, were found hidden in secret compartments beneath the footboard of the driver’s cabin. The driver, identified as Nazrul Hussain from Cachar district, was arrested. The seized heroin has an estimated street value of Rs 4 crore.

In a separate but related operation, the STF, acting on another tip-off, intercepted a truck in the same area, suspecting it was carrying a large quantity of Yaba tablets. Upon inspection, the team recovered 2.70 lakh Yaba tablets containing methamphetamine. The truck driver, Nur Islam, a resident of Bajali district, was apprehended during the operation. The street value of these tablets was estimated at Rs 67 crore.

The total estimated worth of the seized narcotics from both operations stands at Rs 71 crore. The raids were led by Dr Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Chief of STF, with support from Additional SP (STF) Kalyan Pathak. Authorities have confirmed that the crackdown was based on precise intelligence and is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking networks operating within and through Assam.