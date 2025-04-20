6 Natural Remedies to Fight Summer Dehydration

During the scorching summer months, the body tends to lose water and essential minerals rapidly due to excessive sweating, leading to dehydration. This condition can begin with symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and excessive thirst and, if left unchecked, may even cause low blood pressure. To combat these effects naturally, certain drinks and foods can be included in the daily diet to maintain hydration and stay energized.

One of the best traditional options is buttermilk mixed with roasted cumin, black pepper, and coriander. It not only cools the body but also aids digestion and replenishes lost fluids. Onions are another natural coolant — eating them raw boosts the body’s heat resistance. In rural areas, people even carry onions in their pockets to ward off sunstroke. Lemon juice is also highly recommended; consuming it with black salt and a bit of sugar helps maintain sodium levels and prevents dehydration.

Water-rich fruits like watermelon and cucumber offer a tasty and refreshing way to stay hydrated. These fruits are over 90% water and work well as mid-day snacks, especially when topped with black salt and lemon juice. Bael sherbet, made from bael fruit and jaggery, is soothing for the stomach and helps in digestion. Finally, coconut water stands out as a natural electrolyte booster, rich in potassium, magnesium, and sodium — all vital for energy, digestion, and combating heat-related fatigue.