Chinese Zodiac Horoscope for April 20, 2025

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020)

Love and kindness shine today. Whether it’s romance or self-love, small, thoughtful gestures can shift the day’s energy. Cherish quiet, caring moments.

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Something or someone from your past may reappear in a new form. See it as a second chance, not a repeat. Stay open and let your heart guide you.

Tiger (1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022)

If you’re feeling off, breathe and be kind to yourself. You’re still learning and growing. Progress isn’t linear—patience is your strength today.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Your joy is contagious today. Share laughter, be present, and enjoy the moment. Your energy can brighten someone else’s world.

Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024)

A little change in routine could spark fresh inspiration. Let go of rigid plans. Creativity often lies in the unexpected.

Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)

Someone close may need quiet support. Trust your emotional instincts—your presence alone can bring comfort and healing.

Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)

Surprises may arise, but you’re built to adapt. Go with the flow and let go of perfection. Flexibility is your superpower.

Goat (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)

The path may feel unclear, but your inner strength is enough. Trust your wisdom and take the next step even without full clarity.

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)

A memory may resurface—greet it gently. It might offer insight into your growth. Reflect and let it guide you forward.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

You’re drawing attention today. Use your charm to lift others as well. A kind word from you could have a bigger impact than you realize.

Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Let yourself play. Life isn’t all seriousness. Enjoy spontaneous fun—it’s not a distraction, it’s part of living fully.

Pig (1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Don’t ignore your dreams—they might hold hidden wisdom. Let your subconscious speak. Rest with intention and listen to your inner world.