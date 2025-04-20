Landslide in J-K’s Ramban Damages 200+ Homes, Kills 3 Including 2 Children

Three people, including two children, were killed after a landslide struck Bagahana village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, following heavy rainfall and a cloudburst. Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary confirmed that about 200 to 250 houses were damaged, with Ramban town facing the most severe impact. The landslide also caused parts of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to be shut down, and a large-scale rescue operation involving local teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is currently underway.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary arrived in Ramban to assess the situation firsthand, while authorities advised the public to avoid traveling along the blocked highway until the weather improves and clearing work is complete. The landslides and flash floods also damaged hotels and vehicles, stranding many people. In response, the government is focusing on immediate relief efforts and restoring road connectivity in the affected areas.

Prominent political figures, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, expressed concern and condolences over the tragedy. Mufti urged the administration to evacuate vulnerable groups and provide essential supplies such as food, water, and medical aid. Omar Abdullah emphasized that rescue operations are being prioritized, and a detailed review of restoration and relief measures will follow. He advised citizens to stay cautious and follow official travel advisories.