Tarot prediction for April 20-26, 2025

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20)

This week, focus on early health checkups for preventive care. Financially, sticking to long-term plans can bring stability. At work, expect recognition that can open doors for growth. Family interactions may call for extra patience. Romantic conversations will strengthen bonds. Be flexible with travel, and home renovations could enhance both comfort and value. Adaptability will ensure good results.

Lucky Number: 4 | Lucky Colour: Red

Taurus (Apr 21–May 20)

A regular morning fitness routine can enhance your energy levels. Financial strain might occur due to skills not matching opportunities, so diversifying income sources is wise. Career hurdles may test your patience, but a strategic mindset will help. Within the family, strengthening faith will foster peace. Romantic relationships will deepen. Short trips can bring mental refreshment, and property investments could secure your financial future.

Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: Yellow

Gemini (May 21–Jun 21)

Boosting immunity should be a top health priority. Smart budgeting will help you save more. Self-confidence will carry you through professional challenges. Family disagreements may arise, but open dialogue can mend differences. A silent yet strong bond in love will add emotional strength. Reconnecting with loved ones through travel will bring joy. Make property decisions based on careful market analysis.

Lucky Number: 22 | Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22)

You’ll feel energized throughout the week. Solid financial planning will pay off. Constructive criticism at work can drive improvement. Sharing time with elders will build family bonds. Accepting differences in your relationship can help maintain harmony. Avoid last-minute travel chaos by planning ahead. Eco-conscious home upgrades could add long-term value. A flexible approach to learning will help you grow.

Lucky Number: 11 | Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Leo (Jul 23–Aug 23)

Building healthy daily routines will support long-term wellness. Reassess your financial strategies for better savings. Professional recognition is likely from higher-ups. Reinforcing shared family values will bring closeness. Trust in love may take time to rebuild, but patience pays off. Travel may offer cultural insights. Property deals may go in your favour. Stay strategic to take advantage of upcoming chances.

Lucky Number: 2 | Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (Aug 24–Sep 23)

Focus on boosting your immunity. A well-planned budget can lead to financial comfort. Staying focused on your goals will help you reach career milestones. Forgiving past family issues will bring healing. Romantic moments will feel especially meaningful. Visiting traditional places could bring a cultural connection. Property investments made now may yield strong returns. Discipline and focus will make the week productive.

Lucky Number: 9 | Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (Sep 24–Oct 23)

Health check-ins will help you stay fit. Financial windfalls might pleasantly surprise you. Major accomplishments at work will uplift your self-esteem. Family gatherings will be joyful and memorable. Saying yes to new romantic experiences may lead to exciting developments. Be ready for travel delays—alternate plans will help. Property investments appear favourable. Stay proactive to overcome hurdles.

Lucky Number: 5 | Lucky Colour: Green

Scorpio (Oct 24–Nov 22)

Focusing on strength training and wellness can elevate your health. Financial security will bring peace of mind. You’ll feel productive and motivated professionally. Spiritual growth within your family will deepen emotional ties. Love life will be fulfilling, with meaningful moments. Organized travel will help you avoid issues. Review all documents carefully before finalizing property matters. Clarity of mind will guide you through obstacles.

Lucky Number: 3 | Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (Nov 23–Dec 21)

Energy dips may occur, so prioritize rest and care. Smart budgeting is key to staying financially afloat. Creative problem-solving at work will be appreciated. Supporting children’s talents will nurture their confidence. Opening up emotionally will strengthen romantic ties. Budget-friendly trips can still be fulfilling. Promising property deals may come your way. Stay positive to make personal and professional strides.

Lucky Number: 8 | Lucky Colour: Grey

Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21)

Recovery from past health issues will need consistency. Delayed payments could cause stress—plan accordingly. Workplace productivity will improve with systematized efforts. Expressing gratitude in the family will foster a loving atmosphere. Love will feel comforting and joyful. Familiar travel routes may feel dull, so change things up. Finding good tenants might take time, so be patient. A well-organized schedule will ease your week.

Lucky Number: 7 | Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (Jan 22–Feb 19)

Focusing on relaxation and mental peace will boost your wellness. Financial balance will keep you secure. Gaining new skills will expand your professional scope. Honouring family customs will deepen your roots. Reassessing shared relationship goals will bring clarity. A meaningful trip could renew your mindset. Property investments appear solid and secure. Logical thinking will help solve challenges.

Lucky Number: 2 | Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Pisces (Feb 20–Mar 20)

Self-care is essential to stay energized and emotionally stable. Managing your credit will support future financial goals. Celebrating small work victories will keep you motivated. Family tensions may require extra patience. Romantic surprises can revive passion. Smart travel planning will help avoid disruptions. Property deals may be beneficial with proper research. Flexibility and positivity will ensure a good week.

Lucky Number: 9 | Lucky Colour: Magenta