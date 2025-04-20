Veteran CPI Leader Dibakar Nayak Passes Away at 72

Veteran Communist leader and former Odisha state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Dibakar Nayak, passed away at the age of 72 on Sunday. According to party sources, he had been ailing for some time and breathed his last at the CPI’s state headquarters, Bhagvati Bhavan, in Bhubaneswar’s Kharvel Nagar area. Following his death, leaders across political lines, including BJD coordination committee chairman Debi Prasad Mishra and CPI(M) leader Janardan Pati, visited the headquarters to pay their floral tributes.

Nayak began his political journey as a member of the All India Students Federation (AISF), the student wing of the CPI, deeply influenced by Leftist ideologies. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become the CPI’s state secretary in Odisha and served as a member of its national executive committee. He also played a vital role in disseminating the party’s views through his work as the editor of the CPI’s Odia publication ‘Nua Dunia’.

Originally from Sendchitira village in Bhadrak district, Nayak remained rooted in his ideology and community throughout his life. After his demise, his mortal remains were first kept at the CPI headquarters in Bhubaneswar, where party members and well-wishers could pay their last respects. Later, his body was transported to his native village for the final rites.