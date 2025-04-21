Ayurvedic tips for better sleep at night

Sleep is very important for our physical and mental health. If you don’t get the required hours of sleep, it can affect your overall health and this includes your weight, mental health, blood sugar levels and others.

Here are some Ayurvedic rituals that can help you get better sleep at night.

Consistent Bedtime Routine

Ayurveda highlights regularity in daily life and this includes sleep cycles. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day helps align your body’s natural clock with the environment. This consistency makes it easier to fall asleep and wake up refreshed.

Abhyanga (Self-Massage)

This is a calming practice that helps reduce stress and tension, preparing the body for sleep. In Ayurveda, massaging the body with warm sesame or coconut oil before bedtime soothes the nervous system, promotes relaxation and balances Vata and Pitta doshas, both of which can disrupt sleep.

Practice Pranayama

Pranayama or controlled breathing helps calm the mind and body. Practices like Anulom Vilom and Bhramari are effective for reducing anxiety, stress and overactive thoughts before sleep. It also activates the parasympathetic nervous system which signals the body that it is time to relax and wind down.

Avoid Heavy Meals Before Bed

In Ayurveda, digestion is key to good health and eating too close to bedtime can lead to discomfort and disrupt sleep. It’s recommended to avoid large or heavy meals, spicy foods or caffeine at least 2-3 hours before bed. Instead, opt for light, easily digestible foods that don’t overload the digestive system.