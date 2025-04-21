JD Vance Visit: Delhi Police Announces Traffic Restrictions

United States Vice President JD Vance began his first official visit to India on Monday, April 21, following engagements in Italy. His four-day trip, which runs until April 24, includes diplomatic meetings in New Delhi and cultural visits to Jaipur and Agra. Vance arrived in the capital around 9:40 AM and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence later in the evening at 6:30 PM. He will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday and then visit Agra on Wednesday before departing India on Thursday morning.

In light of the high-level visit, Delhi Traffic Police issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to ensure smooth flow around key areas of the city. The advisory lists restricted roads and offers alternate routes to help commuters avoid delays, particularly around high-security zones near government offices and major landmarks. Vehicles parked in no-stopping zones will be towed, with the Kalibari Mandir Marg traffic pit designated for relocation.

Traffic curbs are in effect during three main windows: 9–11 AM, 11 AM–2 PM, and 6–9 PM. Morning restrictions include roads like Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, and Parade Road, while midday curbs impact Central Delhi roads such as Janpath, C-Hexagon, and Vikas Marg. Evening diversions will again affect Sardar Patel Marg and nearby stretches. Suggested alternate routes include Vande Matram Marg, Ashoka Road, and Rao Tula Ram Marg, depending on commuters’ destinations.