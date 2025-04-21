Porsche discontinues these models in India

Mumbai: German car maker, Porsche has now discontinued the tech-loaded Macan S and GTS variants in the Indian market. It was already removed from the global platform last year.

The company has removed the trims from the official website as well. However, interested customers can still purchase the vehicle by visiting an authorised dealership and check for unsold units.

The model was released in the country at the starting price of Rs 96.05 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 1.53 cr (all ex-showroom). It has been offered in three variants, and now is available only in one trim. The model uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 265hp and 400Nm of peak torque.

The Macan S and GTS have been treated with a 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 petrol unit. The former churns out a maximum output of 380hp and 520Nm of peak torque, while the latter was capable of offering 440 440hp and 550Nm of torque.

The company has added the Macan’s electric version. It is available in three variants, starting at Rs 1.22 cr, and goes up to Rs 1.69 cr.