Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher for 5th consecutive session

Mumbai: The benchmark Indian equity indices continued their upward rally for the 5th consecutive trading session and settled on a higher note on Monday, led by heavy buying across the banking, IT, and auto sectors. The BSE Sensex climbed 855.30 points, or 1.09 per cent, to settle at 79,408.50. The NSE Nifty50 jumped 273.90 points, or 1.15 per cent, to end at 24,125.55.

With this, the BSE Sensex has rallied 7.5 per cent or 5,562 points in the last five straight trading sessions; while the NSE Nifty50 index has soared 7.7 per cent or 1,726 points in the same period.

23 out of the 30 constituent stocks of the Sensex, all settled higher, with gains led by Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finserv, and Mahindra & Mahindra, up to 4.91 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,858 against 1,182 stocks that declined, and 170 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,210. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 111, and those that hit a 52-week low was 45. A total of 374 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 187 in the lower circuit.

The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 settling with gains of 2.50 per cent and 2.21 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices except FMCG closed in green, with banking and IT indices driving the rally.