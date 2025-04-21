This Indian airport to shut flight operations for 6 hours on May 8

Mumbai: Flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will remain shut for six hours on May 8. This is due to runway maintenance work ahead of the onset of the monsoon season. The scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work on both the runways- 09/27 and 14/32– will be undertaken between 11 am-17 pm.

During this period both the primary runway (09/27) and secondary runway (14/32) will be temporarily non-operational. This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of the airport airside infrastructure.

Also Read: Oppo launches K13 5G in India: Price, Specifications

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) also said that the mandatory NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) was issued six months in advance to notify all stakeholders, enabling airlines to adjust their flight schedules well ahead of time and plan accordingly.