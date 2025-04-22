Automobile exports from India rise 19% in FY25

New Delhi: Automobile exports from India rose by 19 per cent to over 53 lakh units in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The demand for passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles in the overseas markets is the main reason for this surge in exports.

Overall exports last fiscal stood at 53.63 lakh (53,63,089) units. It was at 45 lakh (45,00,494) units in 2023-24 fiscal ending March 31, 2024.

Passenger vehicle shipments rose by 15 per cent to 7,70,364 units last fiscal as against 6,72,105 units in FY24. Utility vehicle dispatches led the space with dispatch of 3,62,160 units, a growth of 54 per cent, as compared with 2,34,720 units in FY24. Two-wheeler exports increased by 21 per cent to 41,98,403 units last fiscal as against 34,58,416 units in 2023-24 fiscal.

Three-wheeler exports grew by 2 per cent in FY 2024-25 as compared to FY 2023-24 with shipment of 3.1 lakh units. Exports of commercial vehicles 23 per cent last year fiscal at 80,986 units as compared with 65,818 units in the year-ago period.