Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Ingredients:

200g dark chocolate (chopped)

3 eggs (separated)

2 tbsp sugar

1 cup heavy cream (chilled)

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

Melt the Chocolate:

In a heatproof bowl, melt the chopped chocolate over a pot of simmering water (double boiler method) or microwave in short bursts. Let it cool slightly.

Whip the Cream:

In a separate bowl, whip the chilled heavy cream until it forms soft peaks. Keep it in the fridge until needed.

Beat Egg Whites:

In a clean, dry bowl, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until foamy. Gradually add sugar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form.

Combine Egg Yolks & Chocolate:

Stir the egg yolks into the slightly cooled chocolate. Mix well. (Add vanilla extract here if using.)

Fold in Whipped Cream:

Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture.

Fold in Egg Whites:

Finally, fold in the beaten egg whites in batches, being careful not to deflate the mousse.

Chill & Serve:

Spoon into serving cups or bowls. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until set. Serve chilled, optionally with whipped cream or chocolate shavings on top.