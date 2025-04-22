Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Ingredients:
200g dark chocolate (chopped)
3 eggs (separated)
2 tbsp sugar
1 cup heavy cream (chilled)
1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)
A pinch of salt
Instructions:
Melt the Chocolate:
In a heatproof bowl, melt the chopped chocolate over a pot of simmering water (double boiler method) or microwave in short bursts. Let it cool slightly.
Whip the Cream:
In a separate bowl, whip the chilled heavy cream until it forms soft peaks. Keep it in the fridge until needed.
Beat Egg Whites:
In a clean, dry bowl, beat the egg whites with a pinch of salt until foamy. Gradually add sugar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form.
Combine Egg Yolks & Chocolate:
Stir the egg yolks into the slightly cooled chocolate. Mix well. (Add vanilla extract here if using.)
Fold in Whipped Cream:
Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture.
Fold in Egg Whites:
Finally, fold in the beaten egg whites in batches, being careful not to deflate the mousse.
Chill & Serve:
Spoon into serving cups or bowls. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until set. Serve chilled, optionally with whipped cream or chocolate shavings on top.
