Easy Fudgy Chocolate Brownie Recipe

Ingredients:
1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter
1 cup (200g) granulated sugar
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/3 cup (40g) unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup (65g) all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
Optional: 1/2 cup chopped nuts or chocolate chips
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 175°C (350°F). Grease a 8×8-inch (20×20 cm) square baking pan or line with parchment paper.
Melt the butter in a saucepan or microwave. Let it cool slightly.
Mix wet ingredients: In a large bowl, combine melted butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Beat well until smooth and slightly thick.
Add dry ingredients: Sift in the cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder. Stir until just combined — do not overmix.
Add extras (optional): Fold in chocolate chips or nuts if using.
Bake for 20–25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Do not overbake for fudgy brownies.
Cool in the pan before cutting into squares.
