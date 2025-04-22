Easy Fudgy Chocolate Brownie Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter

1 cup (200g) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup (40g) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup (65g) all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

Optional: 1/2 cup chopped nuts or chocolate chips

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 175°C (350°F). Grease a 8×8-inch (20×20 cm) square baking pan or line with parchment paper.

Melt the butter in a saucepan or microwave. Let it cool slightly.

Mix wet ingredients: In a large bowl, combine melted butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla extract. Beat well until smooth and slightly thick.

Add dry ingredients: Sift in the cocoa powder, flour, salt, and baking powder. Stir until just combined — do not overmix.

Add extras (optional): Fold in chocolate chips or nuts if using.

Bake for 20–25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs. Do not overbake for fudgy brownies.

Cool in the pan before cutting into squares.