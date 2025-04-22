Know How stress impacts overall health

Stress is an unavoidable part of life. But, chronic stress can significantly impact overall health. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that prolonged stress can contribute to various physical and mental health issues, including anxiety, heart disease, and digestive disorders.

Stress triggers the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline, which prepare the body for “fight or flight” responses. While this is helpful in emergencies, prolonged activation of these stress responses can disrupt bodily functions, leading to long-term health problems. Here are the effects of stress on overall health.

1. Weakens the immune system

Chronic stress reduces the body’s ability to fight infections and diseases. A weakened immune system makes individuals more susceptible to colds, flu, and other illnesses.

2. Increases risk of heart disease

Long-term stress can lead to high blood pressure, irregular heartbeats, and an increased risk of heart attacks or strokes. The American Heart Association warns that stress contributes to cardiovascular diseases by triggering inflammation.

3. Disrupts digestive health

Stress affects digestion, leading to issues like acid reflux, bloating, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and stomach ulcers. The gut-brain connection plays a crucial role in how stress impacts gastrointestinal function.

4. Causes sleep disturbances

Stress can lead to insomnia, restless sleep, or poor sleep quality. The Sleep Foundation notes that chronic stress disrupts melatonin production, making it difficult to fall or stay asleep.

5. Triggers mental health disorders

Prolonged stress is a major risk factor for anxiety and depression. The WHO states that stress-related mental health conditions are increasing globally, affecting millions of people.

6. Leads to weight fluctuations

Stress affects metabolism and appetite, leading to weight gain or loss. Many individuals overeat due to emotional stress, while others lose their appetite completely.

7. Affects skin and hair health

Stress can cause acne, rashes, and premature ageing due to increased inflammation and hormonal imbalances. It can also lead to hair fall and scalp conditions like dandruff.

Ways to manage stress and improve overall health

Maintaining mental well-being is crucial for overall health. Here are some effective strategies to manage stress.

1. Regular exercise

Physical activity helps release endorphins, reducing stress levels.

2. Mindfulness and meditation

Practicing mindfulness and deep breathing techniques can improve mental clarity and relaxation.

3. Healthy diet

Eating a balanced diet with nutrient-rich foods supports the body’s ability to manage stress.

4. Adequate sleep

Getting 7–9 hours of sleep each night is essential for stress recovery.

5. Social support

Connecting with family and friends helps relieve stress and provides emotional support.

6. Professional help

Seeking therapy or counselling can help individuals cope with overwhelming stress.