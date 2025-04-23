6.2 Quake Jolts Istanbul, Triggers Panic and Street Chaos

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Istanbul, Turkey, on Wednesday, according to the country’s AFAD disaster agency. The quake hit at 12:49 PM local time and was centered in the Silivri area, about 80 kilometers west of the city. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) offered a slightly different estimate, reporting a magnitude of 6.02 and a depth of 10 kilometers, compared to AFAD’s 6.92-kilometer depth reading.

Despite the intensity of the tremor, there were no immediate reports of major structural damage or fatalities. However, one individual was injured after leaping from a balcony in panic during the quake, as reported by Turkish broadcaster TGRT. The incident occurred on a public holiday, which may have helped limit the number of people in vulnerable buildings at the time. Authorities quickly urged residents to stay away from any damaged structures as a precaution.

The earthquake caused widespread alarm across Istanbul, a densely populated city with over 16 million residents. Buildings were evacuated, and people fled into the streets as tremors shook the metropolis. Istanbul lies in a seismically active zone due to its position along the Bosphorus Strait, and Wednesday’s quake serves as a reminder of the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes.