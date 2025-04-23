Know common pregnancy complications

Pregnancy is a special journey that is filled with happiness, hope, and several physical changes in the woman’s body. While most pregnancies go smoothly, some women can unfortunately experience several unexpected health challenges during this time. These are known as pregnancy complications. These complications can have a significant impact on the health of both the mother and the baby.

Pregnancy complications can appear at any stage. They can appear early in pregnancy, mid-term, or even in the final weeks before the delivery.

Pregnancy complications can be identified early with the help of regular health check-ups and screenings and staying aware of the key warning signs.

Common pregnancy complications

Gestational diabetes: It is a type of diabetes that some women tend to develop during pregnancy. One can get diagnosed with gestational diabetes even if they have never had diabetes before. It usually happens when your body can’t manage the blood sugar levels well due to pregnancy hormones. If left untreated, it can affect the growth of the baby.

Placenta previa: This is most likely to happen when the placenta covers the opening of the uterus. This can block the baby’s exit during the delivery. Placenta previa can cause bleeding in the second or third trimester. One may require extra rest or a planned C-section to reduce the risk of further complications or harm to the baby.

High blood pressure: It is also known as preeclampsia. Some women can develop high blood pressure during pregnancy. This can negatively affect the flow of blood to the baby. It can cause swelling, headaches, and issues with vision.

Miscarriage: A miscarriage is the loss of pregnancy before the 20th week. Various factors can contribute to miscarriage in women. This can include factors like genetic problems, severe infections, or lifestyle choices. Common symptoms can include bleeding, cramps, and the passing of tissues.

Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR): A condition during pregnancy where the baby doesn’t grow at the expected rate inside the womb. It may lead to low birth weight and require close foetal monitoring.

Abnormalities in the baby: The baby can develop mental abnormalities like Down’s syndrome or Turner’s syndrome or physical abnormalities in any organ. It can be prevented to some extent by preconception treatment and can be diagnosed early with proper tests on time.

Anaemia: A common issue in pregnant women due to increased iron demands. Left untreated, it can cause fatigue, preterm labour, or low birth weight.