Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty extends gains to 7th session

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices – the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty extended the winning run to seventh straight trading session on Wednesday, backed by solid gains in IT stocks, while banking shares took a breather.

BSE Sensex closed 520.90 points or 0.65 per cent higher at 80,116.49. NSE Nifty 50 increased 161.70 points or 0.67% to 24,328.95. In the process, the BSE Sensex not only extended its winning streak to the seventh straight trading session, but also closed at a fresh calendar year (2025) high. The benchmark index has now surged 8.5 per cent or 6,269 points in the last seven days. The NSE Nifty has rallied 8.6 per cent or 1,930 points in the last seven trading sessions.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,978 against 1,915 stocks that declined, and 170 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,063. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 75, and those that hit a 52-week low was 23. A total of 290 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 167 in the lower circuit.

Among the Sensex 30 shares – HCL Technologies zoomed nearly 8 per cent, Tech Mahindra and Infosys also surged 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. TCS rallied 2.5 per cent. Among others, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Maruti, Nestle India and Larsen & Toubro finished with solid gains. On the other hand, banking shares witnessed some profit-taking – Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and Axis Bank declined in the range of 1 – 2 per cent.

In the broader market, the BSE MidCap index jumped 1 per cent, while the SmallCap advanced 0.2 per cent. Volatility index rose close 5%.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT index soared 4.3 per cent and was the top gainer on Wednesday. The Auto index rallied 2.5 per cent; while pharma and realty added 1.4 per cent each. On the flip side, the Nifty Consumer Durables and Financial indices finished in the negative zone.