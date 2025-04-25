Kochi Mourns N Ramachandran, Malayali Victim of Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kochi held an emotional farewell for N. Ramachandran, the Malayali man who lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. His body was brought early in the morning to Changampuzha Park in Ernakulam for public viewing, where hundreds of people, including Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar, political leaders, and officials, gathered to pay their final respects. The grief-stricken presence of his wife Sheela and children Arathi and Aravind deeply moved many attendees.

After the public tribute, Ramachandran’s body was taken to his home before being cremated at the Edappally crematorium with full state honors, as ordered by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state-sponsored funeral procession was a mark of respect for the victim of the horrific terror attack that shocked the nation and left dozens dead.

Ramachandran, a resident of Edappally, was fatally shot in front of his daughter Arathi during their family trip to Pahalgam. Arathi recounted that she and her children were spared likely because they were crying, prompting the terrorists to let them go. She managed to escape into a forest with her children and was rescued after half an hour by the army and locals. Arathi also clarified that the attackers were not in military uniforms and expressed gratitude for the support shown by local Kashmiris during the ordeal.