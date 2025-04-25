Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty extend losses for second session

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices – the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty – ended lower for second day in a row. The equity indices witnessed aggressive selling pressure due to tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The BSE Sensex ended with a loss of 589 points or 0.7 per cent at 79,213.The NSE Nifty ended 0.9 per cet or 207 points lower at 24,039. Benchmark indices, however, ended the week on a positive note. The Sensex gained 660 points, and the Nifty added 187 points this week.

In the BSE 3,242 stocks declined and 688 advanced; 310 stocks hit lower circuit . Top gainers were TCS, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement and Infosys. Top losers were Axis Bank, Adani Ports, Eternal (Zomato), Bajaj Finserv, Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Tata Motors and SBI.

The broader indices ended with deeper cuts on Friday – the BSE MidCap and the SmallCap indices fell over 2 per cent each. Among the sectoral indices – the BSE Realty, Healthcare and Power indices cracked up to 3 per cent each. Auto, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables and Metal indices were down around 2 per cent each, while Bankex and FMCG declined a per cent each.