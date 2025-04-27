Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Know how to identify genuine gold

Mumbai: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti is an Indian festival. It is celebrated on the third lunar day (tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the month of Vaisakha. This year the festival is being celebrated on April 30.

The term ‘Akshaya’ means ‘never diminishing’, and it is believed that buying gold during this festival guarantees endless wealth. According to Hindu scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated to worship of Goddess Lakshmi. Worshiping Goddess Lakshmi with full devotion on this day brings happiness and prosperity in home and life.

Performing auspicious activities on this day is associated with lifelong prosperity. On this day, people start new business ventures, jobs, and housewarming. Buying gold and other auspicious items is considered particularly beneficial on Akshaya Tritiya. The purchase of these precious metals is believed to bring success, good fortune and prosperity in life.

Also Read: Royal Enfield launches 2025 Hunter 350: Details

Gold is a symbol of eternal wealth, purity, and auspiciousness. Thus, as per popular belief, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya will bring prosperity to the household.

If you’re planning to buy gold jewellery, coins, or bars on this occasion, it is essential to know how to differentiate between genuine and fake gold. Here’s a comprehensive guide to ensure that you make a secure and authentic purchase:

Check the HUID number

Every hallmarked gold item carries a Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number – a six-digit alphanumeric code that confirms the gold’s authenticity. Buyers can verify this number using the BIS Care App provided by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Through this app, you can check the purity, registration details, and hallmarking centre of the gold item. Never buy gold jewellery that lacks this hallmark.

Gold is measured in carats (K), with the following common classifications:

24K – 99.9% pure

22K – 91.6% pure

18K or 14K—Lower purity levels

The price of gold is directly related to its purity. Always ask for a purity certificate when buying gold. This certificate should include the carat value of the gold. If your jewellery includes gemstones, request a separate certificate for the stones to validate their authenticity.

Always demand a proper bill that includes crucial details such as gold carat, purity, making charges, and the hallmark number. A valid bill not only helps in reselling but also protects your consumer rights.