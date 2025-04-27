Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for third consecutive day

Srinagar: Pakistan violated ceasefire along LoC for third consecutive day. Indian Army retaliated effectively. ‘Indian Army soldiers responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire,’ officials said. This violation of the ceasefire agreement for the third consecutive night took place in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors. No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old social activist was shot by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The militants opened fire on Ghulam Rasool Magray inside his home in Kandi Khas. Security forces have launched a search operation to track down the assailants.

Authorities have demolished the houses of three active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian districts as part of an ongoing security crackdown following the Pahalgam terror attack. On Saturday night, the house of Adnan Shafi, a terrorist who joined militant ranks last year, was demolished in Shopian’s Wandina area. The house of Amir Nazir, another active terrorist, was destroyed in Pulwama, while in Bandipora, the house of Lashkar-e-Toiba operative Jameel Ahmad Shergojri, active since 2016, was razed. This brings the total number of demolished properties linked to terrorists and their supporters to nine since the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people.